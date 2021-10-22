National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of National Instruments worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.20 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

