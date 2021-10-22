NativeCoin (N8V) Price Hits $0.0190 on Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 60.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $470,663.85 and $38.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00102684 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00425760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00033908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000514 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.