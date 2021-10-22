Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.39

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.39 and traded as high as $33.65. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 120,481 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $408.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 20.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

