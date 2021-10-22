Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $29.54 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and approximately $431,992.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,879,784 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

