NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,241,000 after buying an additional 329,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 165.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,328,000 after buying an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 10.4% in the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after buying an additional 221,188 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 160.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after buying an additional 1,443,641 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

