Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Neblio has a market capitalization of $25.09 million and $689,582.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,512,002 coins and its circulating supply is 18,166,012 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

