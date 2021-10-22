Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.89

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$21.89 and last traded at C$21.84, with a volume of 194626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$824.41 million and a P/E ratio of 27.92.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$166.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.14 million. Analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.3400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total transaction of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20. Insiders have sold a total of 41,600 shares of company stock valued at $811,589 over the last 90 days.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.