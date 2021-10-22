Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.90 and last traded at C$19.80. Approximately 35,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 86,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$749.81 million and a P/E ratio of 26.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$166.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.3400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total transaction of C$342,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,479,478. Insiders have sold a total of 41,600 shares of company stock worth $811,589 in the last ninety days.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

