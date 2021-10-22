NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,698 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of NeoGenomics worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $605,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 346,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

