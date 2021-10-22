Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.83

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.83 and traded as high as $8.67. Neonode shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 151,708 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonode stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of Neonode at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

