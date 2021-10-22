Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches Market Cap of $550.51 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $550.51 million and $19.28 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,153,950,727 coins and its circulating supply is 28,301,650,440 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

