Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.
Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
