Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

