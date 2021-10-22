Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.22

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.22 and last traded at $128.05, with a volume of 114499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.67.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $360.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

