Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.22

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.22 and last traded at $128.05, with a volume of 114499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.67.
NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $360.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.
About Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
