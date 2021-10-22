NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 61,724 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.29% of NetApp worth $54,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 47.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 117.5% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $353,363,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

