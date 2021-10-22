Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $666.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $653.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $654.01. The stock has a market cap of $289.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $582.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.