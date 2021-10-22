Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $70,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $658.43. 126,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,824. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $654.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

