Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 3,324 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NetEase by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,514,000 after acquiring an additional 402,962 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 7.5% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NetEase by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,355,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 3.6% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 56,480 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $34.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

