Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 3,400 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Brooks Automation worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

