Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 817 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 118.8% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.06.

Shares of DFS opened at $124.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

