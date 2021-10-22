Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Position in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 613,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.66% of PAE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PAE during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

PAE stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. PAE Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $548.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PAE in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

