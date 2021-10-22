Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires New Shares in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 219,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of GAMCO Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2,343.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

In related news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $54,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GBL opened at $26.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.