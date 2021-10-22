Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 33,616 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,616 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.64 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

