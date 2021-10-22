Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New Position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.36% of Identiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 81.0% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 236,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 105,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter worth $222,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $101,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $447,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,777 shares of company stock worth $2,782,780. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INVE opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.66 million, a PE ratio of -447.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Identiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $21.18.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVE. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

