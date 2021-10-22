Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 329.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 194,430 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIB. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. Analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

