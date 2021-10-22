Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,755,000 after buying an additional 37,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

