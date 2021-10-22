Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amedisys worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.16 and a 200-day moving average of $227.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.06.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.