Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after buying an additional 1,167,065 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $173,248,000 after buying an additional 599,197 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564,620 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 272.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 520,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $27,508,000.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.03 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

