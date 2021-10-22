Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.05 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.47.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TREX opened at $95.75 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $114.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

