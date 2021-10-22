Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,602 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 437,556 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 240,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,895,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.28.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $84.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

