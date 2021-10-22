Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after buying an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,541,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,479,000 after buying an additional 113,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,156,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,188,000 after buying an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NSA opened at $59.18 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.91.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

