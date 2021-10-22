Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,106 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

