Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $6.51 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 217,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,511,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $35.36 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

