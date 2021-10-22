Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $648,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 35.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after buying an additional 59,992 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 249.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $137.35 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

