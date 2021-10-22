Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 125,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in The Clorox by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 120,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 28,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Clorox by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,200,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,066,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in The Clorox by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 228,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,177 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.08. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

