Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of International Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 203.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 38.40%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

