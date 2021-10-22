Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 22,628 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Natera worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,464 shares of company stock worth $25,771,872. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

