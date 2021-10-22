Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 5,410 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.41% of Silk Road Medical worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,221,542. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $58.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

