Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,482 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.57 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.