Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 225,849 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Wendy’s worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,423 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

In other The Wendy’s news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

