Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 395,590 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,590 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Kohl’s worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $42,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

