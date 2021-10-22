Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 40,463 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM stock opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.65. The company has a market capitalization of $243.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $187.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.