Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,149 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Repligen worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,718,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 175.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGEN opened at $270.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.86. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 151.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

