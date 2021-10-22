Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 427 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.6% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 51,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after buying an additional 817,959 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 57.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $255.97 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

