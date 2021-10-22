Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 54,862 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,862 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

