Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 6,575 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $131.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.