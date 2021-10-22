Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 396,683 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX opened at $81.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.