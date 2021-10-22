Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

