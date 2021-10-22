Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 245.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 140,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 351,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 88.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 187,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

