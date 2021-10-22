Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) Reaches Market Cap of $255,020.38

Neutrino System Base Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Neutrino System Base Token has a total market capitalization of $255,020.38 and approximately $53,506.00 worth of Neutrino System Base Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino System Base Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00016176 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino System Base Token has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00108005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,808.89 or 0.99574156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.87 or 0.06495719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022178 BTC.

Neutrino System Base Token Coin Profile

Neutrino System Base Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino System Base Token’s total supply is 116,501 coins. Neutrino System Base Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino System Base Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino System Base Token’s official website is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

