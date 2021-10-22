Neutrino Token (NSBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $161,470.00

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, Neutrino Token has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $58.74 million and $161,470.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be purchased for $27.18 or 0.00044424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00072603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00074037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00107332 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,237.65 or 1.00090214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.84 or 0.06547371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00022082 BTC.

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,161,102 coins. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

